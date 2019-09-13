|
Francis J. Olmscheid
St. Martin - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. on Friday September 13, 2019 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin for Francis J. Olmscheid, age 83 of St. Martin who passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his home (the same farm he was born on) surrounded by his family after a short battle with brain cancer. The burial will be private and take place at a later date.
There will be no visitation prior to the service. A gathering of family and friends will follow the mass at the St. Martin Parish Center.
Francis was born on September 24th, 1935 to Nicholas and Theresia (Bauer) Olmscheid, in St. Martin Township. He married Norine Thull on September 24th, 1957 in New Munich. Francis was a passionate farmer all his life, working up until the day of his illness.
Francis' pride and joy were his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. His love of music cultivated many special friendship's during his journey on earth. He always enjoyed visiting with family, friends and neighbors and was a renowned distributor of food and beer to all who visited the farm.
Francis is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norine of St. Martin; his children: Kaye Wenker of Sartell, Dean (Sue Becker) of St. Martin, Kim of St. Cloud and Cara of St. Martin; his grandchildren: Eric (Kayla) Wenker, Adam (Samantha) Wenker, Kelsey (Nate) Presler, Jennifer (Nathan Culler) Terres and Patrick (Abby Rademacher) Terres; his great grandchildren: Courtney Pratt, Amery Terres and Everett Wenker; his siblings: Elmer (Marliyn) of Cold Spring, Joe (Verena) of Elrosa, Christine Hemmesch of Cold Spring and Rose Terres of Cold Spring; and generations of nieces and nephews.
Francis is preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Theresia Olmscheid; children Dale and Dana; granddaughter Melissa Terres; brother and sister-in-law, Leander and Marie; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lidwina and Ambrose Rothstein and Lucille and Clarence Jonas; brothers-in-law Pete Hemmesch and Ray Terres.
Francis' wish to his family and friends: May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sunshine warm on your face. May the rains fall softly upon your fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. Love, Francis.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 13, 2019