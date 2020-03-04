Services
Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
(320) 968-7111
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Gilman, MN
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:30 PM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Gilman, MN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Gilman, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Gilman, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Knapek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis "Frank" Knapek


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis "Frank" Knapek Obituary
Francis 'Frank' Knapek

Foley - Francis 'Frank' Knapek, age 76 of Foley, passed away March 3, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital with his family by his side. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 and from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Saturday at the church in Gilman. Parish Prayers will be 7:30 PM, Friday evening at the church. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Francis John Knapek was born June 12, 1943 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Alex and Johanna (Mastey) Knapek. He married Donna Mae Loesch on June 18, 1964 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pearl Lake, Minnesota. Frank farmed all of his life in Mayhew Lake Township, Benton County. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed taking his grandchildren fishing. He was a past board member of the Little Rock Creamery and the Benton County Co-op. Frank enjoyed visiting and joking with people and family. He was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Mae, Foley and sons: Joseph (Wendy), Foley; Tim (Kathy), Foley and Brian (Andra), Kimball as well as 9 grandchildren and his faithful dog, Buddy. He is also survived by his sisters and brother: Bernadine Nicol, Minneapolis; Phyllis (Bob) Batt, CA.; Lorraine (Dick) Kuklock, Minneapolis; Marcel (Rosemary), Sartell and a sister-in-law, Lorraine Knapek of Sartell. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Eugene Knapek and brother-in-law, Bill Nicol.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -