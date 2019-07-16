Francis Marstein



Bowlus - The Requiem Mass for Francis M. Marstein, age 90 of Bowlus, will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 17 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in St. Cloud (430 8th Ave S, St Cloud, MN). Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. There will be a wake service from 4-8:00 PM Tuesday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Holdingford. The Bowlus American Legion will pray at 6:00 and the family will lead a rosary service at 7:30 PM Tuesday at the funeral home in Holdingford.



Francis was born on May 10, 1929 in Minneapolis to Martin and Susan (Jendro) Marstein. He graduated from the Little Falls High School in 1948 and helped on his parents farm until he entered the United States Air Force in 1948, where he served until 1952. After his discharge, he returned to Minnesota and worked at various jobs. He married Beatrice Schlag on July 7, 1954 in St. Edwards Catholic Church in Elmdale. The couple lived in the twin cities area until returning to Bowlus in 1963 when they took over the dairy farm from Beatrice's parents. Francis was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church and the Bowlus American Legion.



Francis is survived by his children, Douglas (Sue) Marstein, Holdingford; Linda Harlander, Holdingford; James Marstein, Little Falls; Sharon (Bruce) Zilke, Hanover; Joyce (Dwight) Orton, Holdingford; Patty (David) Vos, Bowlus; Alan (Janel) Marstein, Bowlus; Carolyn (John) Kulla, Bowlus; Mary (Joel) Evens, Belgrade; 49 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Martin (Kathryn) Marstein, Chandler, AZ; Rosie Enghusen, Elk River; Dolores (Ernest) Popp, Rice; Donald (Phyllis) Marstein, Bowlus; Eleanor Hastings, Effie; Evelyn (Richard) Barrow, Effie and sister-in-law, Rosella Marstein, Coon Rapids.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Beatrice in 2007; his son, Roland Marstein, his brother, Chester Marstein, his sons-in-law, Ken Harlander and Jeffrey Rosenberger and brothers-in-law, Donald Enghusen and Bill Hastings.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 16, 2019