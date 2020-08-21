Francisco "Frank" MagallanesSartell - Services will be 12:00 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Discovery Church in Sauk Rapids for Francisco "Frank" Magallanes, age 90, who passed away Thursday at his son's home in St. Cloud. Pastor Ulises Russ will officiate and visitation will be one hour prior to the services Sunday at the church. There will be a burial will be at Plainview Cemetery in Plainview, TX at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.Francisco was born June 11, 1930 in Gonzales, TX to Francisco & Manuela (Contreras) Magallanes. He married Maria De Jesus Barrera on July 4, 1948. Frank lived in Eagle Pass, TX, many years in Plainview, TX, and St. Cloud since 2000. He worked for General Motors in Detroit, Oil Mill in Plainview, Mobil Gas Station, and most recently in maintenance at JC Penney. Frank was a member of Discovery Church. He enjoyed running, walking, music, singing, playing guitar, boxing, dancing, traveling, and family gatherings. Frank taught his family how to take care of one another and respect others. He loved to laugh and liked telling and hearing jokes.Frank is survived by his children, Jesus "Daniel" (Estella) of Willmar, Francisco (Mary) of San Antonio, TX, Juan of Piedres Negras, Mexico, Jose (Cindy) of St. Cloud, Robert (Angel) of Plainview, TX, Armando (Angie) of Plainview, TX, Luis of Plainview, TX, and Norma (Jose Loza) Ortega of Houston, TX; brother, Antonio Magallanes of San Antonio, TX; 41 grandchildren; countless great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; wife Maria in 1996; daughter, Esmeralda Alvarez; and brothers, Emilio and Reuben.Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.co