1/1
Francisco "Frank" Magallanes
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francisco's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francisco "Frank" Magallanes

Sartell - Services will be 12:00 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Discovery Church in Sauk Rapids for Francisco "Frank" Magallanes, age 90, who passed away Thursday at his son's home in St. Cloud. Pastor Ulises Russ will officiate and visitation will be one hour prior to the services Sunday at the church. There will be a burial will be at Plainview Cemetery in Plainview, TX at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Francisco was born June 11, 1930 in Gonzales, TX to Francisco & Manuela (Contreras) Magallanes. He married Maria De Jesus Barrera on July 4, 1948. Frank lived in Eagle Pass, TX, many years in Plainview, TX, and St. Cloud since 2000. He worked for General Motors in Detroit, Oil Mill in Plainview, Mobil Gas Station, and most recently in maintenance at JC Penney. Frank was a member of Discovery Church. He enjoyed running, walking, music, singing, playing guitar, boxing, dancing, traveling, and family gatherings. Frank taught his family how to take care of one another and respect others. He loved to laugh and liked telling and hearing jokes.

Frank is survived by his children, Jesus "Daniel" (Estella) of Willmar, Francisco (Mary) of San Antonio, TX, Juan of Piedres Negras, Mexico, Jose (Cindy) of St. Cloud, Robert (Angel) of Plainview, TX, Armando (Angie) of Plainview, TX, Luis of Plainview, TX, and Norma (Jose Loza) Ortega of Houston, TX; brother, Antonio Magallanes of San Antonio, TX; 41 grandchildren; countless great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; wife Maria in 1996; daughter, Esmeralda Alvarez; and brothers, Emilio and Reuben.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.co






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Discovery Church
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Service
12:00 PM
Discovery Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved