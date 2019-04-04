Frank "Tony" Adair



St. Cloud - Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Calvary Community Church in St. Cloud for Frank "Tony" Adair, age 77, who passed away Tuesday at his home. Pastor Harold Wiehoff will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. A prayer service and time of sharing will be at 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Frank was born September 27, 1941 in Cass City, MI to Alfred & Gertrude (Shagana) Adair. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force. Frank married Glenda Schuster on September 24, 1966 and they later divorced. He married Debra Wood on Oct. 29, 1998 in St. Paul. Frank and Debbie lived in Minneapolis prior to moving to St. Cloud in 2006. He worked as a Telecommunications Technician, retiring in 1998. Frank was also a Missionary and taught English as a second language. He was a member of Communion Life Fellowship and Native American Ministerial Association. Frank enjoyed fishing, camping, the outdoors, watching and feeding birds, but his greatest heart desire was to see people come to know Jesus as their Lord and Savior.



Survivors include his wife, Debbie of St. Cloud; first wife, Glenda of East Bethel and daughters, Denise (Joseph) Richenbach of Coon Rapids, Gail (Bradley) Miller of Ham Lake, and Renee (Craig) Volk of East Bethel; brother, James "Jim" (Jo Anne) Adair of Port Huron, MI; 24 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; foster daughter, Freida Wabano; brothers, John "Jack" Adair and Maurice "Mike" Adair; and sisters, Eileen Harshman and Patricia "Peg" Heichel.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arrive Ministries, 1515 E. 66th St., Richfield, MN 55423.



Obituary, guestbook and video tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary