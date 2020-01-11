|
|
Frank C. Kosel Jr.
formerly of St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 17, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Frank C. Kosel Jr., who passed away peacefully and entered eternal life on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Burial will be at the Benton County Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM, at St. Anthony's Church in St. Cloud on Friday, January 17.
Frank was born on November 2, 1929, in St. Cloud, MN, the son of Frank and Agnes (Slivnik) Kosel. Frank served in the US Army from 1948 to 1952. He married Anna Marie Bohm on October 29, 1955. Anna Marie passed away on August 17, 1969. He worked as a Service Representative for IBM for 33 years, retiring in 1988. Frank married Mary Alice Poganski on August 20, 1988. Mary Alice passed away on November 8, 2010. Frank was a member of the FOE 622, 428, and American Legion 455.
Frank is survived by his son, Paul Sr. (Patty); grandchildren, Paul Jr. (Jessica), and Miranda Pearson (Robert); his great-grandchildren, Mia, Brennen, Camden, Demi, Dalten, Nathan and step-great-grandchildren, Andrew and Ella. Step-daughter Alicia (Roger) Yost, step-grandchildren, Andrew, Anthony, and Nicholas Yost. Former grand-daughter inlaw Annie Kosel.
Brothers and sisters, Winnie Nieland, Patricia (sister-in-law), Robert (Betty), Gene (Linda), Patrick (Ruth), Thomas (Sharon), David (Shannon), and Karen (Tom) Lundgren.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Anna Marie Kosel and Mary Alice Kosel;
sister, Sr. Eileen, OSF; brother, Marcel; brother-in-law, Vern Nieland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial's may be directed to St. Anthony's Church, St. Cloud.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020