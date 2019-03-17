|
Frank J. Niermann
Sauk Centre - Frank J. Niermann, age 85 originally of Sauk Centre, MN, passed away on March 13, 2019 at St. Benedict's Care Center in Monticello.
Frank was born the son of Anton and Margaret (Ritzke) Niermann on February 13, 1934 in Melrose Township, MN.
Frank served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from November 16, 1953 to October 10, 1956.
He was united in marriage to Arlene T. (Wessel) on June 6, 1959. They were married for 57 years until her death on January 29, 2017.
Frank was a loyal employee for over forty years, working for Wonder Bread until his retirement in 1996. Frank's daughters remember having an endless supply of Ho Ho's, Twinkies, Suzi Q's, etc. in their basement freezer.
Frank enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cribbage and loved visiting with family and friends. His greatest love was found in the time that he was able to spend with his grandchildren, the memories made will always be treasured.
Frank is survived by his daughters, Ann (Don) Jones and Michelle (Kevin) Altenhofen; grandchildren, Tanner, Gracie, Chloe and Kira; sisters, Emma (Vern) Halverson and Rita (Franklin) Hittle; sister-in-law Joan Niermann; also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene; brother Ted and sister Mary.
Mass of Christian Burial for Frank will be held Monday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. all at St. Michael Catholic Church, 11300 Frankfort Parkway NE, St. Michael.
Luncheon to follow at church.
Interment will also be on Monday, March 25 at 1:30 p.m., Assembly Area #4 at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel, St. Michael/Albertville 763-497-5362.
www.thepetersonchapel.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 17, 2019