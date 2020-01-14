|
|
Frank P. Morrissey
Nevis - Frank Morrissey, 72 of St. Cloud, died peacefully surrounded by family at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St Augusta, MN on January 6th, 2020.
Frank was born Jan 15, 1947 in St Paul to Frank and Betty Morrissey. He attended St Bernard's Grade School and Nazareth Hall Prep where he made lifetime friends. Frank graduated from the University of St Thomas, married JoAnn Thelen of St Cloud, and accepted a position at St Cloud State University, where he served in the Business and Financial Aid offices for 40 years. Frank and JoAnn lived on the north side of St Cloud, right across the street from St Paul's where the family attended church and school. They raised 3 kids: Mark, Mary, and Kevin, who in turn gave them nine grandchildren.
Frank was a caring and involved father, and a devoted and loving husband. His quiet demeanor belied a sharp wit and strong faith - his interests were broad and his disposition generous. His interests included reading, woodworking, travel, playing chess with his grandchildren, and the thoughtful, careful construction of the family lake home "up north" where he and JoAnn moved in 2017. During the summer of 2019 Frank and JoAnn celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Memorial services will be held Friday, January 17th at St Paul's Church in St Cloud. Family visitation begins at 11:00am, and Mass at 12:30pm, a light lunch will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the caring staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice.
Obituary and Guest Book available online:
www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020