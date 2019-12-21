Services
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Decker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank R. Decker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank R. Decker Obituary
Frank R. Decker

COLD SPRING - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Frank R. Decker, age 68, who died at his home, Thursday, December 19th. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 9:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m., Friday morning at the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Frank was born to Ernest and Esther (Pelzer) Decker. He worked as a custodian for many years. Frank enjoyed painting, watching westerns, and taking daily walks.

He is survived by his mother, Esther; sister, Kathleen (John) Hardie; Jim Hardie; and his godparents, Richard Decker and Rosemary Lenz.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Decker in 1999.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wenner Funeral Home
Download Now