1/1
Frank W. Barnard
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank W. Barnard

Passed away on Sept. 12, 2020 at the age of 93. He was the son of the late Frank and Frances (Borash) and was born on Aug 12, 1927 in Minneapolis at St. Mary's Hospital. He grew up in East Grand Forks, MN and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1945. After joining the Navy and spending a year in the service, he enrolled in the University of Minnesota School of Architecture and graduated with a degree in architecture in 1955. He loved his profession and always strived to give his clients the best. He was a deeply religious man and pleasing the Lord was always his first goal. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette (Heltemes), daughter, Mary Kay (Tom) Rickman, and 2 granddaughters, Katie and Maria Rickman, who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by a sister, Dolores Kelly and a brother, John. Due to Covid, there will be no visitation. Funeral mass will be held at St. Ann's chapel, 2445 County Road E., White Bear Lake, MN on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 11AM. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel (952)920-3996.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Ann's chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels
5000 West 50th Street (at Highway 100)
Edina, MN 55436
(952) 920-3996
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Edina Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved