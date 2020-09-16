Frank W. Barnard



Passed away on Sept. 12, 2020 at the age of 93. He was the son of the late Frank and Frances (Borash) and was born on Aug 12, 1927 in Minneapolis at St. Mary's Hospital. He grew up in East Grand Forks, MN and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1945. After joining the Navy and spending a year in the service, he enrolled in the University of Minnesota School of Architecture and graduated with a degree in architecture in 1955. He loved his profession and always strived to give his clients the best. He was a deeply religious man and pleasing the Lord was always his first goal. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette (Heltemes), daughter, Mary Kay (Tom) Rickman, and 2 granddaughters, Katie and Maria Rickman, who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by a sister, Dolores Kelly and a brother, John. Due to Covid, there will be no visitation. Funeral mass will be held at St. Ann's chapel, 2445 County Road E., White Bear Lake, MN on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 11AM. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel (952)920-3996.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store