Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Columbia Heights Chapel
4101 Central Avenue NE
Minneapolis, MN 55421
(763) 789-4436
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Columbia Heights Chapel
4101 Central Avenue NE
Minneapolis, MN 55421
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. William
6120-5th St. NE
Fridley, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. William
6120-5th St. NE
Fridley, MN
Franklin H. Hart Jr.

Franklin H. Hart Jr. Obituary
Franklin H. Hart, Jr.

Clear Lake - Franklin H. Hart, Jr. age 86 of Clear Lake, formerly of Fridley passed away April 8, 2019. Visitation 5-8PM Monday, April 15 at Washburn-McReavy Columbia Heights Chapel, 4101 Central Ave. NE, and also one hour prior to the service at church. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Tuesday, April 16 at Church of St. William, 6120-5th St. NE, Fridley. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. www.Washburn-McReavy.com, 612-781-6828



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 14, 2019
