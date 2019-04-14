|
Franklin H. Hart, Jr.
Clear Lake - Franklin H. Hart, Jr. age 86 of Clear Lake, formerly of Fridley passed away April 8, 2019. Visitation 5-8PM Monday, April 15 at Washburn-McReavy Columbia Heights Chapel, 4101 Central Ave. NE, and also one hour prior to the service at church. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Tuesday, April 16 at Church of St. William, 6120-5th St. NE, Fridley. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. www.Washburn-McReavy.com, 612-781-6828
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 14, 2019