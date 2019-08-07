Services
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish Center
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church
Rockville, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church
Rockville, MN
Frederic Harold Fuchs


1938 - 2019
Frederic Harold Fuchs Obituary
Frederic Harold Fuchs

Rockville - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Frederic Harold Fuchs age 81, who died Monday at his home of natural causes. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Rockville, MN.

Relatives and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish Center. Visitation will continue Friday morning one hour prior to the service in the church.

Fred was born on April 5, 1938 in St. Wendel Township, MN to Arnold and Catherine (VanHoorik) Fuchs. He married Joyce Mick on April 23, 1966 in Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, Rockville, MN. He was a member of Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church and a resident of Rockville for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce; his brother, Howard of Rockville; his sisters, Arlene (Lou) Zimmer of Vancouver, WA and Kathy (Jerry) Hemmesch of Richmond and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Catherine Fuchs; brothers, Richard, Ralph, Donald "Yogi", Kenneth and his sisters-in-law, Teresa, Lucille, Joan and Bernice Fuchs.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 7, 2019
