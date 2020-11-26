1/1
Frederick "Fred" Legatt
Frederick "Fred" Legatt

St. Stephen - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Frederick F. "Fred" Legatt, age 76 of St. Stephen who passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Ron Weyrens will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery with military honors.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the Church in St. Stephen. Due to COVID-19 and the Safety of the general public, masks are required and social distancing rules will be followed. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home, in St. Cloud.

Fred Legatt was born on April 17, 1944 to Mathew and Isabelle (Vouk) Legatt. He grew up on their family farm east of St. Stephen and attended Cathedral High School in St. Cloud. Fred went on to serve his country by joining the Air Force in 1963 and served until 1967 including service in the Vietnam war.

He married Mary Omann and had two children Matt and Maria. Matt lives in Golden, CO and is married to Hege Legatt and they have four children Maja, Frederik, Julia, and Kristina. Maria lives in Albertville. Fred went on to marry LuAnn Rudolph in 1999 and they lived on the same farm that he grew up on, east of St. Stephen.

Fred was a very caring, generous, and loving man. He was a great father who always supported his children's education, health, sports, and activities. Fred enjoyed many activities including golfing, antiquing, mowing his four acres of lawn, playing cribbage, watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, spending time with his friends and family and had a wonderful sense of humor. He also enjoyed spending time sitting on the porch, watching wildlife and appreciating his land. Fred was a devout Christian man with incredible faith, who attended St. Stephen Catholic Church all his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Math and Isabelle Legatt; sisters, Joan Knettel and Delores Knettel; and brother, Robert.

Fred's motto was "One Day at a Time".






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Memories & Condolences
