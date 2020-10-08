Gaberiell M. Horan
Gainesville, GA - Gaberiell Maurice Horan, age 21, Gainesville, GA, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 in St. Cloud, MN.
Funeral services will be Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Services will also be available via livestream at www.bensonfuneralhome.com
. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Gaberiell was born August 26, 1999 in Dunwoody, GA to Patrick Horan and Tammy Jo Sullivan. He was a student at St. Cloud State University and employed by Costco. Gaberiell was a happy individual who was always smiling and had the brightest blue eyes.
Survivors include his father, Patrick Horan of Gainesville, GA; mother Tammy Jo Sullivan of St. Cloud, MN; brother Brandon Horan of Gainesville, GA; sister, Caitlynn Griffith of Gainesville, GA; maternal grandmother, JoAnn (Nick) Hall of St. Cloud, MN; aunts Constance Wachmann of Rogers, MN; Sheila Horan of Killarney, Ireland; and Joan (Martin) Canavin of London, England; and uncle Todd Anthony of St. Cloud, MN.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Maurice and Margaret Horan.