Garlen Gruenhagen
{ "" }
Garlen Gruenhagen

Garlen Michael Gruenhagen was born at Hutchinson, Minnesota on June 15, 1949 to Kenneth and Helen (Uecker) Gruenhagen. He grew up in Howard Lake, Minnesota, was baptized and confirmed and attended school at St. James Lutheran. He graduated from Howard Lake High school in 1967.

After high school Garlen joined the United States Marine Corp. He spent part of his tour of duty in Viet Nam, and is a recipient of the Purple Heart medal.

Following his time in the service Garlen came home and worked first at Advanced Machine in Minneapolis then took a job as a letter carrier for the United States Post office.

On September 20, 1986 Garlen married Kim Trittabaugh, at St. Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany. They lived in Howard Lake prior to moving to Clear Lake in 1989. Kim passed away on May 6, 2013.

Garlen enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing, 4 wheeling, and spending time at his cabin. He was a member of the Sauk Rapids VFW, and the American Rifle Association.

Garlen passed away in St. Cloud Minnesota at the Veterans Administration Health Care Facility on July 4, 2020. He had reached the age of 71 years, and 19 days. Survivors include; Sisters Noreen (Donnie) Horsch, Jane (Tom) Boeson, Cousin Gerald (Budda) and Connie Gruenhagen, uncle Ron (Joyce) Uecker, aunt Ruth Uecker, many cousins, nieces, nephews other family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by: his wife Kim, Brother Russell and parents Kenny and Helen.

Memorial Service: 11 AM, Saturday 7/18/2020, at St. James Lutheran Church.

Visiation: 1 hr. prior to service

Honorary gun salute, flag presentation and luncheon following service at the Howard Lake Legion.

Interment: Ft. Ripley Cemetery, Little Falls, Minnesota




Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
