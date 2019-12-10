Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Garret M. "Gary" Denne

Garret M. "Gary" Denne Obituary
Garret "Gary" M. Denne

St. Cloud - Garret "Gary" Michael Denne, age 31, St. Cloud, MN, died December 8, 2019 in St. Cloud, MN.

A celebration of Gary's life will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Survivors include his parents, Terry and Tammy Denne of Waite Park, MN; sister, Brandy (Fiancé, Chris Goebel) of Otsego, MN; grandmother, Jean Reichel of Royalton, MN; nephews, Koby, Kase and Kuper; niece, Sarah; and many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harvey Reichel, Richard Tichy, and Emil and Alvina Denne.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
