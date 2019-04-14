Resources
More Obituaries for Garry Brausen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry E. Brausen


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Garry E. Brausen Obituary
Garry E Brausen

Buffalo - Garry Edward Brausen, age 73, of Buffalo, MN, passed away at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center on March 23, 2019, after a short illness.

Garry was born in St. Cloud, MN to Larry and Marcy (Schaubach) Brausen on November 17, 1945. He graduated from Annandale High School in 1963, where he was an honor student and excellent athlete. Following three years of service in the United States Army, Garry joined his father in business, Larry and Garry's Frozen Foods, selling Appert's products throughout the area for many years.

Garry is survived by his wife Carol; four children, Julie, Jill, James and Jenna; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy and Barb; and his beloved dog Samantha. He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother Steven.

Condolences may be directed to the Brausen family at 817 Fox Trail, Buffalo, MN 55313.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.