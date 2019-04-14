|
|
Garry E Brausen
Buffalo - Garry Edward Brausen, age 73, of Buffalo, MN, passed away at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center on March 23, 2019, after a short illness.
Garry was born in St. Cloud, MN to Larry and Marcy (Schaubach) Brausen on November 17, 1945. He graduated from Annandale High School in 1963, where he was an honor student and excellent athlete. Following three years of service in the United States Army, Garry joined his father in business, Larry and Garry's Frozen Foods, selling Appert's products throughout the area for many years.
Garry is survived by his wife Carol; four children, Julie, Jill, James and Jenna; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy and Barb; and his beloved dog Samantha. He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother Steven.
Condolences may be directed to the Brausen family at 817 Fox Trail, Buffalo, MN 55313.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 14, 2019