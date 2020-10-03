Gary A. JohnsonSartell - Gary A. Johnson, 75 passed away on 10-1-2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital under the bright light of a Harvest Moon. Due to the pandemic, the family will be having private services with burial at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.He was born November 15, 1944 to Ernest and Laurette (Rau) Johnson in St. Cloud, MN. He attended St. Mary's Grade School and Cathedral High School.Gary joined the army in 1966 and served in Korea. He was an MP and received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and a Marksman Badge Rifle M-14. He was honorably discharged in 1967. He married Catherine Cota on April 12, 1969 at St. Mary's Cathedral. The couple celebrated 51 years of marriage and resided in Sartell for 47 years. He had several different jobs in his life but ended his career as a supervisor at Fingerhut until their closing. Gary enjoyed road trips with Catherine, renting lake cabins annually with family and friends, fishing, old cars, family pets, Saturday date night of going out to dinner and watching murder mysteries on PBS.Survivors include his wife, Catherine of Sartell; children, Jackie of St. Cloud, Brad (Michelle) of Mahtomedi, Mitch (Aron) of Woodbury, and Wes of St. Cloud; 3 grandchildren, Annika, Ethan and Romero; lifelong friend, Bob Conrad; extended family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Mary Ann, Warren and Patricia.