Gary B. Winter
Sauk Centre - Gary B. Winter, age 67, of Sauk Centre passed away on Friday, October 4th after a courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Connie; children Nathan (Kim), Nick (Judy), Chris (Kelly), and Zach (Emily); mother Bernie; brothers Glenn (Doris), Charlie (Beverly), Jeron (Shelly), and Doug (Deb); sister Luann (Willie); 6 grandchildren, and a 7th on the way. He was loved by many and will be missed. A mass of christian burial will be held on Thursday, October 10th at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 5071 Eden Avenue, Edina, MN 55436 Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM with Mass following at 11. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Holy Family Catholic School of Sauk Centre.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 7, 2019