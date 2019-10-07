Services
Our Lady of Grace Church
5071 Eden Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55424
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
5071 Eden Avenue
Edina, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
5071 Eden Avenue
Edina, MN
Sauk Centre - Gary B. Winter, age 67, of Sauk Centre passed away on Friday, October 4th after a courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Connie; children Nathan (Kim), Nick (Judy), Chris (Kelly), and Zach (Emily); mother Bernie; brothers Glenn (Doris), Charlie (Beverly), Jeron (Shelly), and Doug (Deb); sister Luann (Willie); 6 grandchildren, and a 7th on the way. He was loved by many and will be missed. A mass of christian burial will be held on Thursday, October 10th at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 5071 Eden Avenue, Edina, MN 55436 Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM with Mass following at 11. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Holy Family Catholic School of Sauk Centre.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 7, 2019
