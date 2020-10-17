Gary C. PetersonSt. Cloud - Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Gary C. Peterson, age 68, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.Gary was born on March 7, 1952 to Curtis and Elizabeth (Gross) Peterson in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1970. Gary was united in marriage to Sandra J. Canfield on December 6, 1971 in Charlotte, North Carolina. From 1971 until 1973, Gary honorably served his country in the United States Navy where he was an Ordnance Mechanic, building torpedoes, while stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. After his enlistment, Gary and Sandra moved back to St. Cloud, where Gary attended the St. Cloud Community and Technical College and obtained his Associate's Degree in Carpentry. Gary worked for the City of St. Cloud Street Department as a snowplow driver, retiring after 33 years of service.Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a highly intelligent man and a very skilled carpenter. He always enjoyed wood working projects and finishing his morning Suduko puzzle. Gary also enjoyed going hunting, fishing, gambling at the casino, watching NASCAR and playing cribbage with his good friend, Tom Fuchs. Though he seemed like a tough guy on the outside, he was a giant teddy bear on the inside.He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sandy; sons, Dale of St. Joseph and Craig (Becca) of St. Cloud; step-grandchildren, Ben Junker of Staples and Cassondra (Chad) Cooper of Brainerd; step-great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Arya Cooper; sister, Joan (Marlyn) McClain; brother, David; his beloved dog, Otis and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Gary is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Doug, sister, Janet; sister-in-law, Onalee Canfield.In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.