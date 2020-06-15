Gary E. Kruse
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary E. Kruse

St. Augusta - Gary ElRoy Kruse, 71, of St. Augusta, MN died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Gary was born November 15, 1948 in Decorah, Iowa to George and Donna (Tollefsrud) Kruse. He graduated from Mabel High School, Mabel, MN in 1966 and attended Upper Iowa University. Gary married Eloise Norland on September 14, 1968 in Wiota, Wisconsin. He farmed in Iowa and loved showing cattle at the state fair in the early 1960's. They moved to St. Augusta, MN in 1986. Gary was a very talented craftsman, building numerous log buildings and homes in the area, where he was able to apply his eye for perfection and talent. He was an outdoorsman, loved canoeing, fishing, hunting, water skiing, camping, bird watching, cars, tractors and motorcycles. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN.

Survivors include his wife, Eloise Kruse of St. Augusta, MN; son, Tim (Heidi) Kruse of Brooklyn Center, MN; daughter, April (John) Olmscheid of St. Cloud, MN; brothers, Robert (Priscilla) Kruse of Wayzata, MN; Geoff (Mary) Kruse of Decorah, IA; sister, Lynee (John) Casper of The Villages, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law and father-in-law Donald and Iola Norland






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved