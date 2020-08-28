Gary F. StorkampSt. Cloud - Gary F. Storkamp passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Due to Gary's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangement have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.Gary Storkamp was born on March 31, 1952 to Milton and Ada (Reichel) Storkamp in St. Cloud. He was united in marriage to Karen Bacca and they later divorced. Gary lived all of his life in the St. Cloud area. He worked numerous jobs including making signs for retail stores and resturants, and lastly working as a dump truck driver for Marson, retiring in 2017. Gary enjoyed traveling, especially to Arizona, grilling, camping with family, watching movies, working on cars, and collecting dragons. He was a smart and humble handyman who was mechanically inclined.Gary is survived by his children, Rhiannon of Minneapolis, Kara (Brian Gedatus) of Sartell, and Gary (Alicia) of St. Paul; siblings, Jean Chastain of Waycross, GA, Kathy (Roger) Bloomquist of Bloomington, John of St. Cloud, and Mark of St. Cloud. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Marilyn Menzueber.