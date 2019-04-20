Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Brutger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary J. Brutger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary J. Brutger Obituary
Gary J. Brutger

St. Cloud, MN - Memorial services for Gary J. Brutger, 55, of St. Cloud will be at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. Gary died on Tuesday, April 9th at his home.

Gary was born on November 26, 1963 in St. Cloud to the late Cyril and Jeanette (Press) Brutger. He resided in St. Cloud all of his life. Gary lived life his own way! He will be remembered for his humor and sweetness.

He is survived by his 10 siblings and one son Shawn.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now