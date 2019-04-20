|
Gary J. Brutger
St. Cloud, MN - Memorial services for Gary J. Brutger, 55, of St. Cloud will be at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. Gary died on Tuesday, April 9th at his home.
Gary was born on November 26, 1963 in St. Cloud to the late Cyril and Jeanette (Press) Brutger. He resided in St. Cloud all of his life. Gary lived life his own way! He will be remembered for his humor and sweetness.
He is survived by his 10 siblings and one son Shawn.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 20, 2019