Gary Jay Krick
Dassel - Gary Jay Krick, age 57, of Dassel, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Hutchinson Hospital. A private interment will be held at the St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Sauk Rapids on a later date.
He is survived by his wife Janel Krick of Dassel, two sons, Kaelan Krick of Dassel and Collin Krick of Dassel, sisters, Donna (Dale) Nemeth of Grand Rapids, Minnesota and Karen Krick of Sauk Rapids. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Margie Krick and a brother, Brian Krick.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020