Gary L. Neubert
St. Cloud - There will be no services for Gary Lee Neubert who passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
Gary Lee Neubert was born on August 15, 1964 to Donald and Priscilla (Maleska) Neubert in St. Cloud and grew up on Little Rock Lake in Rice. He was a welder for most of his life and also worked as a plumber part time. Gary had a passion for trapping, coon hunting, and playing football. He was a generous and giving man who would help anyone. Most importantly, Gary was a hard worker.
He is survived by his mother, Priscilla of Sauk Rapids; siblings, Glenn (Deb) of St.
Cloud, Cindy (Doug) Spitzka of Clearwater, Dave of Sauk Rapids, and Scott (Joel Marie) of St. Cloud. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019