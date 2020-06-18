Gary Lawrence Hansen



Gary Lawrence Hansen died on June 5, 2020 of complications from Alzheimer's and COVID-19. He was 80 years old.



Gary was born in Drayton, ND on January 7, 1940 to Bernice (Hammerback) and Lawrence Hansen. They preceded him in death along with his brother, Wayne (Jill), sister, Sandra (Tom) Wilkinson, and stepmother, Amy. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Muggli) Hansen of Minneapolis, MN; children Erik (Lisa) Hansen and grandchildren Courtney and Gabrielle Hansen of Big Lake, MN; Richard (Kristie) Hansen and grandchildren Magnus and Draggon Hansen of San Francisco, CA; Anne-Marie Fischer and grandchildren Hawkon and Holiday Fischer of Minneapolis, MN; Nils (Molly) Hansen and grandchildren Hazel and Audon Hansen of Minneapolis, MN; Catherine Hansen, of Minneapolis, MN; and brother Lawrence (Kym) Hansen of Weott, CA; and many nieces and nephews, friends and relatives.



Gary graduated in 1958 from high school in Two Harbors, Minnesota. After high school he entered the U.S. Army for three years, two of them spent in Germany where he flew sail planes. After his service, he lived in Silver Bay, Minnesota working at Reserve Mining Company. In 1963, he began college at St. Cloud State University where he met Mary Ann Muggli. He became an art teacher for 33 years in the St. Cloud School District, #742 in St. Cloud, Minnesota where they made their home for almost 50 years. He loved teaching and producing art, and other creative pursuits which was also passed on to all his children and grandchildren. He drew caricatures at the Holiday Inn, graduations, and various celebrations for many years; and went to art shows where he won prizes for his watercolor paintings. He also worked at Powder Ridge ski area in Kimball, Minnesota for 47 years in many capacities. He was a ski instructor, designed and painted signs, and designed and created Powder Ridge's logo. One summer he helped build up the hill 50 feet higher. In winter he made a glider plane and flew it down the hill. He made many lasting friends working at Powder Ridge (who affectionately called him "Fossil"), and he taught his whole family how to ski. He had many, many interests. He loved Lake Superior where he sailed, fished, and hunted. He enjoyed golf, playing the guitar, and was a loving caregiver for the family's many cats, and they liked to visit him in his art studio in the basement. Above all, he was an incredible artist, able to draw and paint any subject.



Mary Ann and Gary were big fans of the Minnesota Twins. They enjoyed going to movies and plays, playing Scrabble, going for rides, attending activities of their children and grandchildren, and observing nature. Gary loved their backyard in St. Cloud where he could watch the birds on the birdfeeders in his private paradise.



We will miss him terribly, but he now has peace.



We wish to thank the staff at Abbot Northwestern Hospital for the kind and thoughtful care of Gary during his last days. A service and celebration will take place at a future date.



Donations can be sent to saving art programs in the St. Cloud, Minnesota School District.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store