Gayle Irene Minor



Gayle Irene Minor, age 66, passed away on September 2, 2020. Gayle was born December 29, 1953, to Warren and Jeane Minor. Gayle was born and raised in Superior, Wisconsin, where she graduated from Superior High School in 1972 and the University of Wisconsin-Superior in 1976.



Her first job was teaching health and coaching Girls Swimming and Diving and Gymnastics at Becker High School, before becoming the Community Education Director for the Kimball-Eden Valley-Watkins' school district in 1984. That role led her to her dream job as the Recreation Director for the City of St. Cloud, which she held from 1992 until her retirement in 2010.



Gayle was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1984, but if you knew her, you knew that she did not allow it to slow her down.



She is survived by her two children from her marriage to Robert Schneider: Torrie and Robert (Amy); and three stepdaughters from her marriage to Dale Stonehouse: Mallory (Mark), Joella, and Kayla (Donny). She is also survived by her brother David (Jackie). She was preceded in death by her parents.



A celebration of life will occur at a later date.









