Gene Peterson
- - Gene passed away 9/16/19 at the age of 93. He is survived by his beloved wife, their 5 children and 9 grandchildren, 1 brother, and many friends. A funeral will be held Saturday, October 26 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 700 South Snelling, St. Paul, starting at 3 pm with a visitation from 1-3. Reception to follow. Memorials preferred to Gloria Dei Sanctuary Renewal or Endowment fund, University of Minnesota Foundation: Masonic Cancer Center, or North Star Council BSA.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 6, 2019