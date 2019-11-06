|
|
Geneva "Gen" M. Boerger
Sartell - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Country Manor Chapel in Sartell for Geneva M. Boerger, age 101, who passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Country Manor Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Tim Baltes will officiate and entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Monday at Country Manor Chapel in Sartell.
Gen was born on July 16, 1918 in St. Cloud to the late George P. and Mary A. (Kindler) Spaniol. She married Milton C. Boerger on December 11, 1940. She was very active in St. Francis Xavier Parish and later at Country Manor Chapel and Care Center as a Volunteer. Gen was an avid knitter, card player and fisher woman.
She is survived by her children, William G. "Bill" Boerger of Reno, NV, Mary A. Wendt of Shoreview, Karen J. (Pete) Bursey of St. Cloud, Margaret R. (Bill) Santiago of Boise, ID, Virginia "Ginny" (Rob) Kapphahn of East Bethel, Timothy D. "Tim" (Mary) Boerger of Otsego; 17 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milton on January 26, 2000; 1 granddaughter, Mikayla Boerger; 3 brothers; and 2 sisters.
The family wishes to thank Country Manor Care Center and St. Croix Hospice staff for the loving care provided to their mother.
Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019