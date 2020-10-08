George E. Frederickson, Jr.
Clearwater, MN - A Memorial gathering to celebrate the life of George E. Frederickson Jr., 75, of Clearwater will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23rd at Zion Lutheran Church, 360 Chestnut St E, Annandale, MN 55302. George passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Country Manor in Sartell.
George was born on April 25, 1945 at Fort Smith, Arkansas to George and Mildred (Sailor) Frederickson Sr. George lived in many places during his childhood with his father being career military. They settled in Blooming Prairie where he graduated. He went on to Mankato State, graduating with a degree in Education. George married Lee Lueck on June 25, 1976. He was employed as a teacher at North Junior High and Apollo High School all of his teaching career. George furthered his own education over the years attending and graduating from the University of North Dakota. George was active with the Free Masons, was a Master Trap-Shooter at the Deltone Gun Club, played trumpet and banjo for different bands, was an Eagle Scout for the Boy Scouts, was an amateur radio operator having talked to every country in the world and served at one point as a Radio Relay Operator for Antarctica.
George was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and shooting. He also enjoyed playing cards, especially pinochle, cribbage and poker, flying radio-controlled airplanes that he built and dancing. He will be remembered for his dry humor and famous one-liners.
He is survived by his wife of over 43 years, Lee; children, Teresa (Jay) Lommel, Mark (Peggy), Shari (Keith) Jusczak, Krista (Brent) Stier; step-son, Todd (Jill) Brzinski; 12 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are preferred to the Shriners Children's Hospital
.