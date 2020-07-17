George Michael Gottfried
Northfield, MN - George Michael Gottfried died on July 1st at the age of 83. He was born in 1937 in Minneapolis to Rose (Christman) and Henry Gottfried. The second oldest of eight children, George grew up in St. Cloud and was raised from age nine at the St. Cloud Children's home. He was an Eagle Scout. George graduated from Cathedral High School and St. Cloud State University, and received his master's degree from Catholic University of America.
In 1961 George married Nancy Heiber and together they created a loving and vibrant home where they raised eight children. As parents they built a solid, compassionate, and supportive family. They were married for thirty years.
George pursued his PhD in Social Work in 1989 at Case Western Reserve University and wrote his dissertation on his experiences being raised by the Franciscan Sisters at the Children's Home. George was instrumental in starting the social work department at the College of St. Benedict and was a professor there for 22 years. He then became an internship advisor at the University of North Carolina before retiring in 2007. George married Kimberly Strom in 1995 and they were married for 24 years. After his retirement George and Kim enjoyed traveling across the United States, Europe, and China. They met and connected with many cherished friends and colleagues across the globe and had a fulfilling and joyful life together. George was an intelligent man who instilled a high value of education and life-long learning in his kids and his students. He was a lovable curmudgeon who was funny and kind, was genuinely curious about people, a great storyteller, and a supportive listener. His sometimes gruff and impatient exterior belied his big heart: he was generous with his time, thoughtful with his intentions, and patient where it mattered most—as a teacher, friend, and father. He loved to fish, spend time at his cabin, play poker with his friends, read books, and write stories about his life. He enjoyed painting and puzzles of all kinds, and was an avid birdwatcher. George was a proud father who loved his kids and grandkids dearly. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Eugene, David, Robert, and Jerome. Survived by siblings, Margaret Finger, Richard Gottfried, and Jeanette Golland, and sister-in-law, Marlene Gottfried, and many nieces and nephews. Former wives, Nancy Gottfried and Kim Strom. Children, Julianne (Jamer) Malcolm, Elizabeth Tilak, Michael (Lisa) Gottfried, Kathryn (Steve) Gottfried Randall, Andrew (Connie) Gottfried, Benjamin (Debra) Gottfried, Nathan (David) Gottfried, and Sarah (Kaylynn) Gottfried. Grandchildren, Zach, Lucas, Kyra, Kaeden, Emma, Abigail, Nicholas, Jack, Samuel, Ethan, Sydney, Ani, Norah, Greta, Elijah, and Ezra. With current restrictions on large gatherings, there will be a funeral for immediate family on July 25th; all others are welcome to attend virtually. Please see the obituary on the funeral home website for more information and to find the link for the livestreamed service. The family is deeply grateful to Ben and Deb Gottfried for their loving care of George in his final years. Special thanks also to the staff at Northfield Retirement Community. Memorials preferred to the Franciscan Sisters, 116 8th Ave SE,
Little Falls 56345, www.fslf.org
