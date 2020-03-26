|
|
George Michael "Mink" Ruhland
Eden Valley - George Ruhland, 92, died March 24 at the Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins, MN. George was born May 5, 1927 in Eden Valley, Minnesota to Michael and Wilhelmina (Minnie Fink) Ruhland.
In 1935, at the age of 8 he lost his father in the midst of the depression. His maternal grandmother Lucy Fink joined the household after this loss to help his mother and family. George was drafted for World War II, but the war ended before he served. He was then called up for the Korean War, serving in the Navy for 4 years, traveling the world as an internal communication specialist on various ships. After his return to Eden Valley, he met up with former town-mate Mary Lou Schreiner, who was head nurse of the pediatric unit at St. Cloud Hospital. They married in 1956.
George was an innovator in the mink breeding and fur production business. He established a plant that produced mink feed for many Minnesota mink ranchers. He also began a mink pelt processing business. George served on the city council, local school board and the county REA board. He was also a crop farmer and was one of the first farmers in the area to use a center point irrigation system. George loved to hunt, fish and play cards. He also enjoyed investing in the stock market. Throughout their lives, George and Mary Lou were faithful members of Assumption Catholic parish in Eden Valley. George sang in the choir, served on the church board and was an usher.
George was preceded in death by his older siblings, Ervin, Bernice Johnston, Mary McIntyre, Richard; and his younger brother, Jack "John".
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; children, David, Nancy, Bill (Laura), Robert (Betty), Debra (Paul) Trumm, Mike (Patty), Tom (Tammy) and Ken (Robin); grandchildren, Adam, Bradley, Craig Foster, Douglas Trumm, Erica, Fabian, Gabrielle, Hannah Trumm, Ian Foster, Jared, Kendria, Lucas, Madison, Nicole, Olivia, Patrick, Quintin, Richard, Samuel, Timothy and Ulton; and great grandchildren, Malcolm, Ivan and Addison.
A memorial celebration of George's life is being planned for July of 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.
Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020