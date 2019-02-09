Services
Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
(320) 968-7111
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
St. Cloud - Georgia (Semrau) Fruth age 84 of St. Cloud, Minnesota died February 7, 2019 at St. Benedict's Senior Community, St. Cloud. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Foley Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Georgia Fruth was born, December 24, 1934 in Foley, Minnesota to John and Clara (Quade) Semrau. She lived in St. Cloud near Munsinger Gardens and enjoyed walking through the gardens. She volunteered at the St. Cloud Hospital gift shop for many years. Georgia enjoyed visiting and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her brother, Jack (Barb) Semrau, Foley and nieces and nephew; Susan (Dustan) Gapinski, Foley; Steven (Jill) Semrau, Foley and Heidi Semrau of Minnetonka. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Andrew Fruth, December 21, 2015.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare's Monastery or the Tri-County Humane Society. Georgia's family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at St. Benedict's Senior Community for their kind and compassionate care.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 9, 2019
