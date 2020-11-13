1/1
Gerald Boser
1937 - 2020
Gerald Boser

Princeton - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Princeton, MN, for Gerald Peter Boser, age 83 of Princeton, who passed away at St. Joseph Hospital, St. Paul on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, November 23 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton (with prayers at 6:30) and one hour prior to Mass at the church. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Gerald was born on March 2, 1937, in Lastrup to the late Theodore and in Freida (Block) Boser. He married Diann Schmidtbauer on September 11, 1961. Together they raised three children. Gerald served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in October 1959. He worked in commercial carpentry for most of his working career. Gerald was a volunteer firefighter, as well as a dedicated member of the Lions Club and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, playing golf, watching his grandkids play various sports, spending time with his family, playing poker with his buddies, and spending time with Diann.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Diann; daughter, Kelly (Steve) McBroom of Zimmerman; sons, Jason (Mary Cay) Boser of Cohasset and Jim (Nicole) Boser of Elk River; twin brother, Gerhard Boser; sister, Teresa (Eddie) Gottwalt; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.








Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
NOV
23
Prayer Service
06:30 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Christ Our Light Catholic Church
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ Our Light Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
205 South Rum River Drive
Princeton, MN 55371
(763) 389-1131
