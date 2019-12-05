Services
Shelley Funeral Chapels - Little Falls Chapel
214 2nd Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
(320) 632-5242
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shelley Funeral Chapels - Little Falls Chapel
214 2nd Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Shelley Funeral Chapels - Little Falls Chapel
214 2nd Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery
Gerald "Jerry" Brockway


1935 - 2019
Gerald "Jerry" Brockway Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Brockway

Little Falls - Gerald "Jerry" Brockway, 84 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud, MN. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, December 9, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10-11 A.M. on Saturday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

Jerry was born on May 16, 1935, in St. Cloud, MN, to the late Steve and AnnaMae Brockway. He served in the US Navy from 1952 to 1955 during the Korean War. Jerry was united into marriage to Patricia Graff, who later passed away in 1994. He then later married Carole Lund, who passed away in 2005. He was a life member of Post #1112 and the American Legion Post #46. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, and numerous other outdoor activities.

Jerry is survived by nephews, Michael (Sandra) Brockway of Burtrum, MN, Stephen (Kathy) Brockway III of Carson City, Nevada; niece, Kathy Brockway of St. Joseph, MN.

Jerry was preceded in death by wives, Patricia and Carole; brother, Steve Brockway; sister, Evelyn Kozak; and parents, Steve and AnnaMae Brockway.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
