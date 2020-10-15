Gerald E. Bromenschenkel



On Sunday, October 11, 2020, Gerald E. Bromenschenkel, passed away at the age of 86. Gerald was born on September 13, 1934 to Ben and Lillian (Carlin) Bromenschenkel, the fourth of 12 children. He graduated from Sauk Rapids High School and received an Associates degree from the University of Minnesota after serving in the Navy during the Korean War. He held manufacturing management positions until his proprietorship of Bromenschenkel Enterprises Upholstery from 1970 to 1993. Gerald married Dorothy M. Schreder on October 3, 1957. They raised five children, Donna (Moore), Cathy (Wolverton), Ron, Sheri (Moran), and Dan. Gerald earned a military retirement as a Master Sergeant in the Army prior to moving to Texas and then Arizona. He will be greatly missed by his wife, five children, 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, extended family and friends. A military remembrance service and celebration of life are to be held at the Little Falls Veterans Cemetery during spring of 2021.









