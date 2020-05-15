|
Dr. Gerald E. Nestel
Sartell, MN - Gerald "Bud" Ernst Nestel was born in June of 1938, and he passed away on May 13, 2020 in the arms of his loving wife with whom he had just celebrated his 60th anniversary.
Bud was the loving father of four children: Lornell Jonason, Minneapolis, MN; Pamela (Will) Kirchoffer, Blue Ridge, GA; Geraldine Nestel (Barry Baker), Indianapolis, IN; and William (Terri) Nestel, Sartell, MN.
He was also a proud Opa to ten grandchildren: Derek (Courtney) Guggenberger, Chelsey Jonason (Matt Spanier), Rachel Guggenberger, Kelsey Nestel, Kristin Jonason, Adam Guggenberger, William Nestel, Victoria Kirchoffer, Alexander Nestel, and Samantha Kirchoffer, as well as the great-grandfather of Noah and Eli Guggenberger. He is further survived by his nieces Michelle (David) Hicks, Andrea (Robert) Nestel, and Christina Nestel as well as many beloved relatives in Oberstenfeld, Germany.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents Ernst and Dorothea Nestel of White Bear Lake, MN; his older brother William A Nestel of Atlanta, GA; and an infant granddaughter, Alexandra Kirchoffer.
Bud lived a full and meaningful life. A man of many hobbies and interests, he was known to family, friends, colleagues, and students as hardworking and generous with his time, talents, and listening ear. While his wide range of passions included traveling, hunting, flying airplanes, riding motorcycles, gardening, geocaching, and keeping in touch with his relatives in Germany, foremost among these was his love of people. The schoolhouse seemed a perfect fit for this lifelong learner. A love of history and technology inspired Bud to earn a Master's degree in Industrial Science and a Doctorate in Education. As a professor of more than 30 years at St. Cloud State University, he taught and mentored innumerable students. The evidence of how he touched people could be seen through the many students who continued to communicate with him long after their classes had ended and who joyfully joined him in celebrating retirement and birthday milestones. Finding retirement did not suit him, Bud's desire to share and connect with others drove him to another 15 years of teaching at Black Hills State University and Bemidji State University and other odd jobs. He shared his wisdom and joy for life with every person lucky enough to cross paths with him.
Throughout his life, Bud held many formal and unofficial titles which included Pilot, Professor, Mason/Shriner, Civil Air Patroller, Community Volunteer, Election Judge, Master Gardner, and US Patent Holder. Regardless of the title, he will be remembered most for the love and pride he had for his family, his enthusiasm for his work, his generosity, curiosity, kindness, adventurous spirit, and that he lived every day to the fullest.
The family will be holding a private service celebrating his life. Memorials in Bud's honor may be made to Shriners Healthcare for Children — Twin Cities at 2025 East River Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55414.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020