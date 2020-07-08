1/1
Gerald Elwin "Butch" Hartmann
Gerald "Butch" Elwin Hartmann

St. Cloud - Gerald "Butch" Elwin Hartmann, age 72, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic there will be no funeral services. Burial was in Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Butch was born January 17, 1948 in St. Cloud, MN to Elwin "Tunny" and Marian E. (Aleckson) Hartmann. He married Dawn Gerjets on February 14, 2014 in Foley, MN. Butch graduated from high school in1966 as one of the top 10 honor students in his class.Butch attended the University of Minnesota in the honors physics program. After a long hiatus he went on to St Cloud University where he graduated summa-cum-laude with a bachelor's degree in Computer Science in 1984. While at St Cloud State University he was a member of the National Honer Society of Phi-Kappa-Phi. In that same year he went to work for Unisys Corporation in Roseville MN where he was the principal manufacturing software engineer receiving an invention award for multiple patent filings, contributing to advancement of Unisys information technology. But to us he was just Butch who often said, "Where ever you go; there you are!" Butch had early onset Alzheimer's disease and passed away July 1 of a heart attack with his brother Bill at his side in the St Cloud Hospital.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife Dawn and nephew Adam.

Survived by sisters Diane Heuerman of Minnetonka and Lori

(Lee) Kryzyzaniak of North Branch, MN, brothers William (Martha) Hartmann of Woodbury, MN and Doug (Terrie) Hartmann of St Cloud, MN and many loving nieces and nephews.

The Bible says, "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord". In honor of Butch we ask you to share love and kindness with others. Since a few people have asked where they can send donations, donations can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
