Gerald "Jerry" Franklin Becker



Gerald "Jerry" Franklin Becker passed away at the Saint Cloud Hospital due to Covid 19 complications on Nov 21.



He was born to W.F. "Bill" & Opal (Sender) Becker on June 23 1947. Jerry married his wife Judy on Sept 21, 1973 & raised 3 daughters in their 47 years together.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, sister Judy (James) Knutson, grandparents and many other friends & relatives.



He is survived by wife Judy, daughters Laura Becker, Amanda (Todd) Moen & Christina Becker; grandchildren: Dylan Becker, Julianna O'Mara, Wyatt Becker, Corabelle, Aubrielle and Issabelle Moen. Also survived by sister Joyce (Greg) Langford of Port Isabel TX., brother in law James Knutson of St.Cloud and many more who called him dad, brother, and grandpa.



Jerry lived life to the fullest, enjoyed spending time with friends & family, was an avid motorcyclist, hunter & fisherman. He was a proud member of the US Army for 15 years, a VietNam veteran and volunteered countless hours to various veterans groups including Freedom Flight & the MN Patriot Guard. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 428, American Legion, and VVA. Jerry touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed.



No public service is planned at this time due to Covid restrictions, however the family expects to publish an announcement at a later date, when weather and covid restrictions allow for a celebration of Jerry's life.



A small private service will be held at Fort Ripley in the near future.



In lieu of flowers, cards and memorials can be sent directly to the family.









