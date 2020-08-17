1/1
Gerald J. "Jerry" Gohman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Jerry" J. Gohman

St. Augusta - Private Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish for Gerald "Jerry" J. Gohman, 71, of St. Augusta who passed away at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House on August 16, 2020. Rev. Robert Rolfes will officiate and burial will be at the MN Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Public Visitation will be from 4-8 on Wednesday, August 19 at the church and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Parish Prayers will be at 4:30, the VFW Post 428 will pray at 5:30 and the American Legion Post 428 will pray at 6 p.m. at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.

Jerry was born on August 8, 1949 in St. Cloud to Delbert and Viola (Evans) Gohman. He married Karie Bauer on November 8, 1975 at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Waite Park. Jerry worked for over 20 years as a carpenter for St. Cloud Reformatory. He was a lifetime member of the St. Cloud VFW Post 428, American Legion Post 428, Eagles Aerie Post 622 and the Forty and Eight Veterans Organization. Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling and spending time with his family and friends. Jerry was always willing to help anyone with anything and had the biggest heart. He was a skilled carpenter with much patience for helping people learn. He was a very positive person who always had a smile on his face especially in the last 6 years while fighting cancer. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Karie Gohman of St. Augusta; children, Brian Gohman of Waite Park and Chris Gohman of Waite Park; and sister, Kathy (Francis) Massmann of Luxemberg.

He is preceded in passing by his parents; brother, Ronald; sister in-law, Laurie Koshiol; brother in-law, Jim Bauer and father in-law Tony Bauer.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved