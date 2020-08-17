Gerald "Jerry" J. GohmanSt. Augusta - Private Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish for Gerald "Jerry" J. Gohman, 71, of St. Augusta who passed away at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House on August 16, 2020. Rev. Robert Rolfes will officiate and burial will be at the MN Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Public Visitation will be from 4-8 on Wednesday, August 19 at the church and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Parish Prayers will be at 4:30, the VFW Post 428 will pray at 5:30 and the American Legion Post 428 will pray at 6 p.m. at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.Jerry was born on August 8, 1949 in St. Cloud to Delbert and Viola (Evans) Gohman. He married Karie Bauer on November 8, 1975 at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Waite Park. Jerry worked for over 20 years as a carpenter for St. Cloud Reformatory. He was a lifetime member of the St. Cloud VFW Post 428, American Legion Post 428, Eagles Aerie Post 622 and the Forty and Eight Veterans Organization. Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling and spending time with his family and friends. Jerry was always willing to help anyone with anything and had the biggest heart. He was a skilled carpenter with much patience for helping people learn. He was a very positive person who always had a smile on his face especially in the last 6 years while fighting cancer. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.Survivors include his wife, Karie Gohman of St. Augusta; children, Brian Gohman of Waite Park and Chris Gohman of Waite Park; and sister, Kathy (Francis) Massmann of Luxemberg.He is preceded in passing by his parents; brother, Ronald; sister in-law, Laurie Koshiol; brother in-law, Jim Bauer and father in-law Tony Bauer.