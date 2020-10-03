1/1
Gerald J. "Jerry" Knigge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald J. "Jerry" Knigge

Champlin - Knigge, Gerald J. "Jerry" age 82 of Champlin passed away at his residence on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born on March 6, 1938 in Renville, MN to William and Irene Knigge. He is survived by his son Kelly of Minneapolis; sister Patricia Hargath of Portland, OR; and eight nieces and twelve nephews. Jerry graduated with honors, and was basketball and baseball captain, from Renville High School in 1956. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Naval School in Newport, RI for surface and air navigation. His five-year naval career was on the USS Albany where he was presented outstanding duty recognition by Capt. John S. McCain, and aboard the USS Valley Forge where he was awarded Battle Efficiency "E" in 1959. Jerry received the Good Conduct Medal and was Honorably Discharged in 1961. He was an active member of the Monticello American Legion for 41 years. Jerry's employment included Merchandise Manager and Personnel Director at Montgomery Wards, a cleaning route with Buffalo Cleaners, and at J.C. Penney's Men's Suit Department until retiring in 2003. Jerry married Becky Denchbield on October 7, 1969. They had a wonderful marriage until her passing in 1994.

The public is invited to Graveside Services with Military Honors on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 12 Noon at North Star Cemetery, 1901 Cooper Ave South in St Cloud.

Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel

763-295-2918




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel - Monticello
250 E. Broadway
Monticello, MN 55362
(763) 295-2918
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel - Monticello

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved