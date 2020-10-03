Gerald J. "Jerry" Knigge



Champlin - Knigge, Gerald J. "Jerry" age 82 of Champlin passed away at his residence on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born on March 6, 1938 in Renville, MN to William and Irene Knigge. He is survived by his son Kelly of Minneapolis; sister Patricia Hargath of Portland, OR; and eight nieces and twelve nephews. Jerry graduated with honors, and was basketball and baseball captain, from Renville High School in 1956. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Naval School in Newport, RI for surface and air navigation. His five-year naval career was on the USS Albany where he was presented outstanding duty recognition by Capt. John S. McCain, and aboard the USS Valley Forge where he was awarded Battle Efficiency "E" in 1959. Jerry received the Good Conduct Medal and was Honorably Discharged in 1961. He was an active member of the Monticello American Legion for 41 years. Jerry's employment included Merchandise Manager and Personnel Director at Montgomery Wards, a cleaning route with Buffalo Cleaners, and at J.C. Penney's Men's Suit Department until retiring in 2003. Jerry married Becky Denchbield on October 7, 1969. They had a wonderful marriage until her passing in 1994.



The public is invited to Graveside Services with Military Honors on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 12 Noon at North Star Cemetery, 1901 Cooper Ave South in St Cloud.



Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel



