Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
8:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Annunciation Catholic Church
Mayhew Lake, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation Catholic Church
Mayhew Lake, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Popp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald J. "Jerry" Popp


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald J. "Jerry" Popp Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" J. Popp

St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Gerald "Jerry" J. Popp, age 80, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday (TODAY) at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Jerry was born November 26, 1938 in Morrill Township (Morrison County) to Henry & Anna (Kubat) Popp. He married Mary Lee Theisen on June 13, 1961 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. Mary Lee died June 29, 1998. Jerry married Mary Drew on September 16, 2000 at Annunciation Catholic Church. He lived on Little Rock Lake for over 50 years. He worked at Dezurik's in Sartell for over 30 years as a Product Configuration Specialist. Jerry was a member of the Rice Sportsman's Club for over 50 years and was the gambling manager from 1988-2013. Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, solving puzzles, camping, and fish fry's. He was a great Dad, extremely patient, and friendly. Family and friends were very important to him. He enjoyed spending time with friends at the AA Club (Attitude Adjustment) at Rumor's.

Survivors include his wife, Mary of St. Cloud; children, Russell (Rose) Popp of Maple Grove, Lynn (Steve) Olson of St. Cloud, Wendy (Steve) Jungels of Sartell, and Ryan (Stephanie) Popp of Richfield; step children, Kevin (Sarah) Drew of East St. Paul and Stephanie (Michael) Burke of Syracuse, NY; brother, Bob (Bonnie) Popp of Rice; 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary Lee; daughter, Julie in 1989; infant son, Randal; brother, Duane; and sister, LaVonne Gruber.

Obituary, video tribute, and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now