Gerald 'Jerry' Jurek
St. Cloud - Gerald 'Jerry' Jurek, age 56, of St. Cloud passed away peacefully following a great fight against cancer on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial for Jerry will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until 11 at the church Wednesday morning. Burial with full military honors will be in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home. Memorials preferred to the .
Gerald Allen Jurek was born April 23, 1963 in Minneapolis, the son of Gordon and Darlene (Jedlicki) Jurek. He attended St. John's Catholic School in Foley and graduated from Foley High School. Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1981-1985 spending time in Germany and El Paso, Texas before being honorably discharged. Jerry was married to Tammy Wheeler and they later divorced. He worked at Volkmuth Printing in St. Cloud for 29 years until they closed and he went to New Flyers of America. Jerry enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, playing cards and spending time with his nieces and nephews.
Jerry is survived by his son, Michael of St. Cloud; mother, Darlene of Foley; siblings: Sandy (Gary) Eastwood of Eden Prairie, Julie (John) Svihel of Foley, Randy (Jodi) of Foley, and Greg of Sauk Rapids; nephews: Jeremy, Eric, and Derrick; nieces: Kennedy and Kloe; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded by his father, Gordon.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Nov. 12, 2019