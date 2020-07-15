Gerald "Jerry" Konsor



1939-2020



Gerald "Jerry" Konsor, 81 passed away on Sunday, July 12th, 2020, in Arizona.



Jerry was born on February 1 2, 1939 to Benjamin and Bertha (Komar) Konsor in Holdingford, MN. He graduated from Holdingford High School class of 1957. He was drafted into the Army in 1961 and served at Fort Sill Oklahoma until 1963. He married Ellen Schmidt in 1962. They lived in Avon and were married 58 years.



He was co-owner of Avon Restoration where he spent his entire career. He was an active member of the Avon Lions Club and St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Avon. His enjoyments were early weekend golf outings with friends, spending time with family on the lake, traveling, playing cards, winters in Arizona, and spending time at his St. Wendel farm.



Jerry was known for being very outgoing and active. He had many hobbies and interests that always kept him busy. He loved classic country music and was always singing. He was a very loving, dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed dearly.



Jerry is survived by his wife Ellen; children, Michael of Los Angeles, CA; Linda (Scott) Barthel of Gilbert, AZ; Neal (Susan) of Corcoran, MN; Grandchildren, Michelle (Travis) Cariveau, Aaron Barthel, Nicole (Fiancé Ivan Velez) Barthel, Sam Konsor, Madelyn Konsor, Adam Konsor; Great-grandchildren, Noah Cariveau, Warren Cariveau;



Siblings, Benjamin (Barbara) Konsor of Aitken, MN; Ronald (Shirley) Konsor of Holdingford, MN; in-laws, nieces, nephews and many friends.



Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Bertha (Komar) Konsor of Holdingford,



Due to health concerns surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.









