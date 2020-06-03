Gerald LeasonRice - Gerald Leason, age 73 of Rice, passed away June 3, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a visitation from 4 to 8:00 PM, Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home with Parish Prayers at 5:00 PM. Grave Side Services will take place at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Cemetery, Brennyville. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Full Military Honors will be provided by the Foley American Legion. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.Gerald Daniel Leason was born September 23, 1946 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Daniel and Dorothy (Wilke) Leason. He graduated from Foley High School in 1964. He married Pat Foss on July 13, 1968 at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Crystal. Gerald served honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War where he was awarded the Bronze Star. The couple lived in Foley for 18 years before moving to Rice where they lived for the past 33 years. Gerald worked as a truck driver for Golden Plump for 36 years until his retirement in 2012. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and was an avid bowler.He is survived by his wife, Pat of Rice and sons: Bryan (JoAnn), Rice; James (Dana), Rice and Eric (Elizabeth), Foley, sisters: Jean Ann Kapsner, Robbinsdale; Diane Bowen, St. Cloud; Pat (Tom) Kapsner, Hillman, mother-in-law, Betty Foss, Crystal and grandchildren: Jon, Daniel, Megan, Robert, Loken, Leah, Ryder, Haley; great grandchildren; Anna and Austin and sister-in-laws Kathi (Duane) Hanson, Monticello; Sue (Jim) O'Brien, Plymouth.He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Gerald Daniel Leason, granddaughter, Stephanie and father-in-law, James Foss.