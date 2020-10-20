1/1
Gerald M. Lang
Gerald M. Lang

Kimball - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday October 27, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas, MN for Gerald Lang age 74, who died peacefully at home on Friday. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending must maintain social distancing and wear a mask.

There will be a visitation 2 hours before services in the church.

Gerald was born in Paynesville to Mathias and Anna (Van Hoorick) Lang. He married Diane Nordmann on September 26, 1970 in St. Martin Catholic Church. Gerald served in the Navy from 1965-1971. He worked at Cold Spring Granite for 41 years. Gerald was a member of the Watkins Legion, Knights of Columbus, Kimball Lions Club, Lake Association, Saint Nicholas Men's Society, Catholic Aid, Roscoe Sportsmen Club and Let's Go Fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Kevin (Amy) Lang, Pam (Kevin) Bierschbach, Sandra (Donnell) Green, Stacy (Steve) Wild, Melissa (Troy) Kapoi, Amanda Lang; siblings, Jeanne (Jerry) Meyer, Mary Lou (Ray) Forster, Karen (Mike) Schaefer, Kevin (Bev) Lang, Carol (Tom) Rollins; in-laws, Lorraine Nordmann, Michael Nordmann, Dennis Nordmann, Gary (Linda) Nordmann, Mary Kay (Jim) Kotschevar, Linda (Jim) Varner, Nancy (Glen) Schellinger; 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Math and Anna Lang; father-in-law, Cyril Nordmann; sister-in-law, Catherine Peters; brother-in-law, Steven J. Nordmann; and great-granddaughter, Ava Rose Archambault






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
09:00 AM
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
