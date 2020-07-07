Gerald "Jerry" M Schwankl
Gerald "Jerry" M Schwankl, age 79, born on December 14th, 1940, in Richmond, MN to Elmer and Margaret Schwankl, passed away peacefully in his home on July 1st, 2020, with his family at his side.
Jerry graduated from Eden Valley High School in 1958. He served his country in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged from the Army he attended Dunwoody Institute. He married Kathleen Johnson September 10th, 1966 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Eden Valley, MN. They settled in Eden Prairie, MN and became members of Pax Christi Catholic Church.
Jerry was a dedicated volunteer firefighter for 20 years with the City of Eden Prairie where he served as Captain and Fire Marshall.
He was employed by Paul's Woodcraft Company, an Architectural Woodworking Design firm, for 44 years as a Project Manager and Draftsman.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and other sporting events. Jerry's moral compass remained constant his entire life. He was always kind, thoughtful, polite and ready to lend a helping hand. A true gentleman.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Kathleen Schwankl; sons Gerhardt Schwankl of Eden Prairie; Bryon Schwankl and Michelle Schjodt of Eden Prairie; brothers Elmer (Carol), James (Ann-Marie), David (Margo); sisters Dorothy Chermak (Alan) and Mary Stein Flanagan (Dan); and many nieces and nephews.
Gerald was preceded in death by his son Quentin; father Elmer, mother Margaret Schwankl Stein and stepfather Frederic "Fritz" Stein; parents-in-law Raymond and Isabelle Johnson; nephews Warren and Wayne Schreifels; in-laws Wally and Ruth Johnson.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.