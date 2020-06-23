Gerald "Jerry" P. Ruprecht
Watkins - Graveside services for Jerry Ruprecht, 71 of Watkins will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery in St. Nicholas. Jerry passed away peacefully at Quiet Oaks Hospice house in St. Augusta on June 23, 2020.
Jerry was born on April 24, 1949 to Lawrence and Rose Mary (Thul) Ruprecht. He grew up on the family farm where they raised tobacco. He graduated from Eden Valley High School in 1967. Jerry served honorably in the US Army from Oct. 1968 through July 1971. He served in the Vietnam War from April 1969 to Oct. 1970 where he was honored with four Bronze Stars, the Army Commendation Medal, and a Purple Heart.
On July 1, 1972, Jerry was united in marriage to Rose Kuechle at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. They resided at Watkins and raised three children together. Jerry retired in 2008 from a career in sewer and water construction with Ryan Contracting. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and taking them fishing. His hobbies included restoring John Deere tractors, planting and harvesting a large garden, and spending winters in the spear house.
Jerry was a member of the Watkins American Legion Post #453 and the Wat-Kim-Valley VFW Post #5460. He will always be remembered by his family as a loving husband and an amazing father and grandfather who was always there to help them with anything.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Rose Ruprecht of Watkins; children, Jill (Kevin) Root of Paynesville, Keith (Karla) Ruprecht of Cold Spring, Wendy (Jeff) Kraemer of Cold Spring; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; siblings, Tom (Marilyn) Ruprecht of St. Nicholas, Sandy (Roger) Hintz of Litchfield, Mary Kay (Larry) Larson of Willmar, Debbie (Larry) Knutson of Spicer, Steve Ruprecht of Richmond, Dan (Julie) Ruprecht of Eden Valley, Roger (Sheila) Ruprecht of Watkins, Marlene (Paul) DesMaris of Greenfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Rose Mary; grandson, Dominick, nephew and Godson, Jeremy.
Memorials are preferred to the Minnesota Disabled American Veterans.
Ertl Funeral Home, Watkins
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.