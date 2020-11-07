1/1
Gerald R. Geurkink
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald R. Geurkink

St. Cloud, MN - Gerald "Dick" Geurkink was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on November 4, 2020 with his loving wife Ellen by his side.

Dick was an active member of Hope Covenant Church in St. Cloud. He was known for his big smile and laugh, teasing his children and grandchildren, and his strong faith in God.

Dick was born January 6, 1944 to William and Mildred Geurkink. Dick grew up in Pease, MN attending Community Christian School and Milaca Senior High School. He was raised in a farming family and went on to own a dairy farm in Milaca, MN. Dick married his wife, Ellen on July 18, 1981. They later relocated to St. Cloud, where he was employed for many years with Frigidaire and DeZurik.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents William and Mildred, brother Phillip, sisters Betty and Darlene, and grandson Bodi.

Dick is survived by his wife Ellen, his children Tricia, Todd, Traci (Greg) and Bill (Rachael), his stepchildren Jeanne, Don and Deb, his siblings Warren (Connie), Bob (Shirley) and Jim (Cathy) and by his 12 grandchildren Austin, Hailey, Cole, Levi, Sean, Liam, Travis, Camden, Amy, Cody, Logan and Hunter.

A private graveside service is planned.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniel Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved