|
|
Gerald Roering
Grey Eagle - Gerald S. Roering, age 88, of Grey Eagle died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at CentraCare Health Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota with his family at his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Upsala, MN on Saturday, October 19th at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jeremy Theis presiding. Interment will be held in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, Minnesota on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.
Visitation will be held TODAY, Friday, October 18th from 5 - 9 p.m. at Patton-Schad Funeral Home, Melrose with Parish Prayers being said at 4:45 p.m. as the visitation begins. Visitation continues from 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Church in Upsala prior to the funeral mass.
Gerald Sylvester Roering was born October 5, 1931 at the family homestead near Elrosa, Minnesota, the son of Nicholas and Bernadine (Beckermann) Roering. Although Gerald attended school only through the eighth grade, he was a smart and talented man. He later joined the U.S. Army and proudly served his country. On September 13, 1955, he was united in marriage to Margaret "Margie" Veronica Koopmeiners at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose.
Gerald, along with Margie and his children, operated a dairy and crop farm outside Grey Eagle for 53 years. Upon retiring, they built a new home on a neighboring farm. Gerald enjoyed wood working -building many tables, shelves, quilt racks and other miscellaneous items for family and friends, as well as refurbishing toys he had purchased at auctions.
Gerald was a self-taught musician playing the accordion, concertina and harmonica. He loved sharing his beautiful harmonica music at family gatherings, during hospital visits and even at his son, Jess and his wife, Stacy's wedding only a year ago. When his kids were young, he would play the accordion and they would dance and dance.
Gerald was a "die-hard" John Deere fan with only John Deere equipment on his farm. His passion for "green" continues and he fostered a love of John Deere toys with his grandchildren - even if that meant repainting refurbished toys green! Playing horseshoes, dancing to Old Tyme music, playing Solo and spending time with his wife, Margie and his family brought him great joy.
Gerald was also proud to serve on the Upsala Creamery Board, the Grey Eagle Township Board and was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Upsala.
Gerald is survived by his children, Alan (Sharon) Roering of Grey Eagle, Laura (Roger) Primus of Sauk Centre, Geralyn "Geri" (Patrick) McMenomy of Snellville, GA, Mary Kay (Chuck) Unruh of West St. Paul, Colleen (Barry) Harren of Upsala, Jess (Stacy) Roering of Lino Lakes, and Lisa (Bob) Johnson of Racine, Wisconsin; 24 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; sisters, Delores Gettel of Osakis, Donna Mae Zitur of El Paso, TX, Shirley Kleinschmidt of Richfield, Marilyn (Firmin) Ruprecht of Richmond, Valeria "Tutti" (Jerry) Terhaar of St. Cloud, Bernelda Ballman of St. Paul, and Patricia "Patty" Boyer of Sauk Centre; sister-In-laws, Priscilla Roering, Irene Roering, and Florentine Roering, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Gerald was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret on April 19, 2009; three children, Jeanette, Scott and Lennae, and six siblings, Juletta Wolbeck, Jerome Roering, Beatrice Wobse, Mary Jane Keller, Richard Roering, and Marcellus "Sal" Roering.
Arrangements were handled by Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services - Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019